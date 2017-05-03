版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering

May 3 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering

* Freddie Mac - settlement of second Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer offering a rated, securitization of approximately $1.12 billion

* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer trust, series 2017-1 will issue approximately $926 million in guaranteed senior certificates

* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer trust, series 2017-1 to also issue about $190 million in unguaranteed mezzanine, subordinate certificates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
