公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Fred's appoints Linda Longo-Kazanova to board

April 6 Fred's Inc:

* Fred's announces appointment of Linda Longo-Kazanova to board of directors

* Fred's-In connection with Thursday's announcement, Steven Fitzpatrick to retire from board, not stand for reelection at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
