BRIEF-Fred's Inc entered into second amended and restated commitment letter with Bank Of America, regions bank, others

June 12 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Inc - on june 9, co entered into a second amended
and restated commitment letter with bank of america, regions
bank, others - sec filing
* Second amended and restated commitment letter replaced and
superseded amended and restated abl commitment letter
* Fred's - second amended and restated abl commitment letter
increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $450
million, from $1.2 billion to $1.65 billion
* Second amended and restated abl commitment letter extends
initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017
* Fred's inc - on june 9, co entered into an amended and
restated commitment letter with tpg specialty lending, birch
grove capital lp, others
* Fred's-Amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others
increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $100
million, from $450 million to $550 million
* Fred's - amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others
extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017
