BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy April same store sales rose 1.2 percent

May 4 Fred's Inc:

* Fred's Pharmacy reports april sales

* April same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Q1 sales $532.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.3 million

* April sales fell 3 percent to $159.1 million

* Fred's-Comparable store sales for quarter included negative 1.4pct impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus same quarter last year

* Fred's Inc - Fred's Pharmacy healthcare transformation is well under way as co continues to experience sequential sales improvement

* Fred's Inc- comparable store sales for April included negative 1.0pct impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus last year

* Fred's Inc - "in retail pharmacy, we are seeing sequential growth in adjusted script comps, while our generic dispensing rate has increased"