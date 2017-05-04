BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy April same store sales rose 1.2 percent

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Fred's Inc:
* Fred's Pharmacy reports april sales
* April same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Q1 sales $532.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.3 million
* April sales fell 3 percent to $159.1 million
* Fred's-Comparable store sales for quarter included negative 1.4pct impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus same quarter last year
* Fred's Inc - Fred's Pharmacy healthcare transformation is well under way as co continues to experience sequential sales improvement
* Fred's Inc- comparable store sales for April included negative 1.0pct impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus last year
* Fred's Inc - "in retail pharmacy, we are seeing sequential growth in adjusted script comps, while our generic dispensing rate has increased" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.