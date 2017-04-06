BRIEF-Fred's Q4 loss per share $0.60

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Fred's Inc:
* Fred's reports fourth quarter, full fiscal year 2016 results and march sales
* Q4 loss per share $0.60
* March same store sales fell 0.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $529.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.3 million
* March sales fell 2.7 percent to $208.6 million
* Fred's inc says march comparable store sales decreased 0.5%
* Fred's inc - "we expect positive trends we experienced in q4 to continue"
* During Q4, company recorded charges totaling $23.4 million
* Fred's inc - "looking at organization as a whole, we expect to see continued sequential bottom-line improvement in 2017 as initiatives underway take hold"
* Fred's inc - comparable store sales for quarter decreased 3.6% versus a 1.7% increase in comparable store sales in q4 of last year
* Fred's inc - comparable store sales in q4 included negative 2.6% impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus Q4 of 2015
* Total sales for five-week fiscal month ended april 1 decreased 2.7% to $208.6 million from $214.3 million in march 2016
* Fred's-Fred's pharmacy's working collaboratively with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite, FTC to help obtain FTC's approval of WBA's pending acquisition of rite aid
* Fred's-Fred's pharmacy remains committed to buying additional assets, including up to 1,200 rite aid stores, to extent necessary to obtain FTC's approval for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.