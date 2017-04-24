BRIEF-Fred's says appointed Steven B. Rossi and Timothy A. Barton to its board

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Fred's Inc
* Says appointed Steven B. Rossi and Timothy A. Barton to its board of directors, effective immediately
* Fred's Inc - Rossi, Barton added to Fred's Pharmacy board in connection with a cooperation agreement between Alden Global Capital, Fred's Pharmacy
* Says cooperation agreement contains terms regarding parties working together
* Says under terms of cooperation agreement, Alden is subject to certain customary standstill and other provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: