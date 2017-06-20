版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 00:22 BJT

BRIEF-Freedom Leaf says its CFO Charles Grigsby resigned

June 20 Freedom Leaf Inc

* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage:
