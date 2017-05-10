BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q1 FFO per share C$0.27

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Freehold Royalties Ltd:
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.27
* Qtrly funds from operations per share, basic $0.27
* Freehold Royalties - maintaining 2017 production forecast between 11,300 - 11,800 boe/d after adjusting for disposition of non-core working interest assets
* Freehold Royalties Ltd - qtrly average daily production 12,753 boe/d versus 11,974 boe/d
* Expect to maintain current monthly dividend rate through next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)