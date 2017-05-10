BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q1 FFO per share C$0.27

May 10 Freehold Royalties Ltd:

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.27

* Qtrly funds from operations per share, basic $0.27

* Freehold Royalties - maintaining 2017 production forecast between 11,300 - 11,800 boe/d after adjusting for disposition of non-core working interest assets

* Freehold Royalties Ltd - qtrly average daily production 12,753 boe/d versus 11,974 boe/d

* Expect to maintain current monthly dividend rate through next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: