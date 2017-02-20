BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran updates status of PT Freeport Indonesia operations

Feb 20 Freeport-McMoran Inc :

* Freeport-McMoran updates status of PT Freeport Indonesia operations

* Following more than five years of discussions of PT-FI with Indonesian government, parties have failed to reach agreement

* Says PT smelting has advised PT-FI that it expects to resume operations in March 2017

* PT-FI has advised government that attempts to enforce regulations on PT-FI, which were passed in Jan and Feb, violates PT-FI's COW

* Assuming resumption of PT Smelting's operations in March, continuation of ban on exports, estimates Q1 sales to be reduced

* For each month of delay in obtaining approval to export, PT-FI's share of production is projected to be reduced by about 70 million pounds of copper

* For each month of delay in obtaining approval to export, PT-FI's share of production is projected to be reduced by about 70 thousand ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: