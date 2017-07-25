FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Freeport sees mining deal with Indonesia, but challenges -CEO
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午3点16分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Freeport sees mining deal with Indonesia, but challenges -CEO

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Contract talks with Indonesia "very active", "mutual sense of optimism" agreement can be reached -CEO Richard Adkerson

* Freeport CEO personally involved in talks with Indonesia, responsive to gov't goals on divestment, smelter investment -Adkerson

* Freeport would require operational and governance control of Grasberg, any divestment would need to be fair market value -Adkerson

* Freeport would stop Indonesian spending plan of $700 million in 2017, $750 million in 2018 on Grasberg block cave, if "unexpectedly" unable to reach agreement -Adkerson

* Freeport remains focused on getting Indonesia agreement this year, gov't has objective to resolve issue 'we just haven't seen in the past' - CEO Adkerson

* Freeport preparing for arbitration if no agreement reached, 120-day notice period runs course, but not desired outcome - Adkerson

* Any Freeport arbitration claim would be 'very large," reflect losses from contract issues in previous years -Adkerson

* Freeport expects to have mining agreement with Indonesia by October -Adkerson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below