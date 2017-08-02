BRIEF-Freightcar America Inc Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Freightcar America Inc

* Freightcar America, Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $118.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freightcar America Inc - orders for 1,520 railcars received during quarter

* Freightcar America Inc sees full year 2017 delivery range increased to between 4,300 and 4,500 railcars

* Freightcar America Inc - diversified backlog totaling 3,226 railcars at June 30, 2017, valued at about $293 million

* Freightcar America Inc - delivered 1,096 railcars in Q2 of 2017 compares to 1,372 railcars delivered in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: