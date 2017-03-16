版本:
BRIEF-Frequency Electronics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.04

March 16 Frequency Electronics Inc :

* Announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $12.8 million versus $13.5 million

* "Are actively negotiating steps to phase out of wire-line, copper based, network infrastructure business area" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
