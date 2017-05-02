版本:
BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce reports Q1 earnings per share $0.90

May 2 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc-

* Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 sales $1.032 billion versus $1.018 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
