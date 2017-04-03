BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce says CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million

Citi struggles to bring back shine to its Mexican crown jewel

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.