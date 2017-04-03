版本:
BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce says CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million

April 3 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc:

* CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $8.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2o2dSgK) Further company coverage:
