BRIEF-Freshii Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent

May 4 Freshii Inc:

* Freshii inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent

* Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $4.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freshii Inc- for fiscal 2017 targeting 150 to 160 net new franchised store openings to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by end of fiscal 2017

* Freshii Inc- for fiscal 2017 targeting annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: