BRIEF-Freshii qtrly loss per share $0.02

March 22 Freshii Inc

* Freshii inc. Reports financial results 13 and 52 week periods ended december 25, 2016

* Qtrly system-wide same-store sales growth increased 7.7%

* Qtrly total revenue increased 25% to $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million in prior year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly pro forma adjusted net income $0.04 per diluted share

* Sees 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%

* Freshii - increasing store count by 150 to 160 net new franchised stores in fiscal 2017 to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by end of fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S