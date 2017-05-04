版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Freshpet Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.09

May 4 Freshpet Inc

* Freshpet, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $34.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.9 million

* Freshpet Inc qtrly loss per share $0.09; for FY 2017, reiterated guidance; "consistent with our feed growth strategic plan, expect to increase media spend in 2017 by approximately 60%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐