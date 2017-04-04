BRIEF-Friedman Industries says William Crow retires as chief executive officer

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Friedman Industries Inc -
* Effective April 1, 2017, William E. Crow retired as chief executive officer of Friedman Industries, Incorporated
* William E. Crow continues to serve company as a director and as a consultant - SEC filing
* Robert Sparkman, elected by board of directors of co to serve as president and CEO of company, effective April 1, 2017 Source text : [bit.ly/2oXjhTz] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm