版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Friedman Industries says William Crow retires as chief executive officer

April 4 Friedman Industries Inc -

* Effective April 1, 2017, William E. Crow retired as chief executive officer of Friedman Industries, Incorporated

* William E. Crow continues to serve company as a director and as a consultant - SEC filing

* Robert Sparkman, elected by board of directors of co to serve as president and CEO of company, effective April 1, 2017 Source text : [bit.ly/2oXjhTz] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐