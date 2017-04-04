BRIEF-Friedman Industries says William Crow retires as chief executive officer

April 4 Friedman Industries Inc -

* Effective April 1, 2017, William E. Crow retired as chief executive officer of Friedman Industries, Incorporated

* William E. Crow continues to serve company as a director and as a consultant - SEC filing

* Robert Sparkman, elected by board of directors of co to serve as president and CEO of company, effective April 1, 2017 Source text : [bit.ly/2oXjhTz] Further company coverage: