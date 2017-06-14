版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 07:14 BJT

BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

June 14 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

* Frontfour Capital Group -co and Sandpiper Group announce that Granite will be nominating its three nominees, Al Mawani, Peter Aghar and Samir Manji to board

* Frontfour Capital Group-Granite's current board members G. Wesley Voorheis, Peter Dey and Brydon Cruise will not be standing for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐