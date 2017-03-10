BRIEF-Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - delivered a formal nomination of director candidates for election to ClubCorp's board of directors
* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - owns approximately 2.4 pct of ClubCorp's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing