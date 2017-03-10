版本:
BRIEF-Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings

March 10 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:

* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings

* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - delivered a formal nomination of director candidates for election to ClubCorp's board of directors

* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - owns approximately 2.4 pct of ClubCorp's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
