2017年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Frontier Communications board sets reverse stock split ratio

May 12 Frontier Communications Corp-

* Frontier Communications board sets reverse stock split ratio and effective date

* Frontier Communications - board determined to effect reverse stock split of issued shares of common stock at a ratio of one share for fifteen shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
