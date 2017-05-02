版本:
BRIEF-Frontier Communications board will set reverse stock split ratio at 1-for-15

May 2 Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications board will set reverse stock split ratio at 1-for-15

* Frontier Communications Corp - Proposal before Frontier stockholders would reduce authorized number of shares of common stock from 1.75 billion to 175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
