BRIEF-Frontier Communications Q4 loss per share $0.12

Feb 27 Frontier Communications Corp:
* Frontier Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and
full year results
* Q4 revenue $2.409 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.5 billion
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 adjusted free
cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 capital
expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp - amended its April 2021 term
loan and revolving credit facilities on February 27, 2017
* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide frontier
with more flexible terms, upsize revolver to $850 million,
extend it from 2018 to 2022
