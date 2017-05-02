BRIEF-Frontier Communications reports Q1 revenue $2.356 billion

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier Communications reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Frontier Communications Corp - Remains on track to achieve an incremental cost savings of $350 million in annual savings by mid-year 2018
* Frontier Communications Corp -Sees FY adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp - Sees FY capital expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.