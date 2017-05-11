版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Frontier says former Google Fiber exec to join as EVP, field operations

May 11 Frontier Communications Corp:

* Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
