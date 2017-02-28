BRIEF-Frontline CEO sees more options after failed DHT bid

Feb 28 Frontline Management CEO Robert
Hvide Macleod said:
* there are plenty of options in the market, there are other
things we could do than the DHT deal
* we are surprised and disappointed DHT turned down our
offer, we are considering our next step
* there have been some conversations with DHT but no
negotiations, there is where it stands
* we think earnings will be lower in 2017 than we saw in
2016 due to peak in newbuildings
* we believe market will start tightening in 2018 when lower
order book and old vessels are retiring
* many customers want vessels that are no more than 15 years
old at the most; Chinese clients have that preference and it's
more and more difficult to find employment for vessels that are
older ... this trend will definitely contribute to a stronger
market in 2018 and 2019
