BRIEF-FRP Holdings announces departure of chairman and CEO

March 13 FRP Holdings Inc

* Frp Holdings Inc announces departure of chairman and CEO

* Says John D. Baker II appointed CEO

* FRP holdings - thompson s. Baker II, chief executive officer, resigned his CEO position

* FRP Holdings - changes are effective March 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
