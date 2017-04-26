BRIEF-FS Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.85

April 26 FS Bancorp Inc-

* FS Bancorp Inc reports net income for the first quarter of $2.6 million or $0.85 per diluted share and announces a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share

* FS Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 14.7%, to $9.0 million for three months ended march 31, 2017

* FS Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 4.54% for three months ended march 31, 2017