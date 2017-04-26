BRIEF-FS Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.85

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 FS Bancorp Inc-
* FS Bancorp Inc reports net income for the first quarter of $2.6 million or $0.85 per diluted share and announces a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.85
* FS Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 14.7%, to $9.0 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* FS Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 4.54% for three months ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.