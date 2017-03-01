版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-FS Investment Corp reports Q4 loss of $0.18/share

March 1 FS Investment Corp:

* FSIC reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results and declares regular distribution for first quarter

* Q4 loss per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net investment income of $0.21 per share

* "Backdrop of tight credit markets necessitated a conservative approach during Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐