BRIEF-FTAI reports Q4 results and declares dividend

Feb 23 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc

* FTAI reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, dividend of $0.33 per common share

* For Q4 of 2016, our total FAD was $20.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
