公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 02:54 BJT

BRIEF-FTC approves final order settling charges for Boehringer Ingelheim’s asset swap with Sanofi

Feb 24 U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) :

* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
