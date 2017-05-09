版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-FTD Companies announces Q1 revenue $316.5 million

May 9 FTD Companies Inc

* FTD Companies, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $316.5 million versus $330.2 million

* FTD Companies Inc says for full year 2017, company reiterated outlook

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
