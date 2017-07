BRIEF-FTI Consulting reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

July 27 (Reuters) - FTI Consulting Inc:

* FTI Consulting reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.90 to $2.20

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.37 to $1.67

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $444.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $455.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.775 billion to $1.875 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FTI Consulting Inc - in quarter, ‍decrease in revenues was primarily driven by lower demand for services within corporate finance & restructuring segment​

* FTI Consulting Inc - ‍had a slow start to 2017​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: