BRIEF-FTI Consulting reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.24/shr

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Fti Consulting Inc
* FTI Consulting reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $441.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $431.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.30
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FTI Consulting Inc- cash and cash equivalents were $216.2 million at December 31, 2016, compared to $149.8 million at December 31, 2015
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS will range between $2.10 and $2.40
* FTI Consulting Inc - 2017 guidance assumes completion of remaining $81.4 million of its $100.0 million share repurchase authorization in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
