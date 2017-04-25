版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-FTI Consulting says CEO Steven Gunby's 2016 total compensation $6 mln vs $6.6 mln in 2015 - SEC Filing

April 25 FTI Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting Inc CEO Steven Gunby's 2016 total compensation $6.0 million versus $6.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2q0tYGr] Further company coverage:
