BRIEF-FTS International adds Barclays, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI and Cowen to IPO underwriters

Feb 28 FTS International Inc:

* FTS International - adds Barclays, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI and Cowen and Co to underwriters to IPO

* FTS International - also adds Guggenheim Securities and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co to underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2l7FLny) Further company coverage:
