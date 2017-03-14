版本:
BRIEF-Fuel Tech Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

March 14 Fuel Tech Inc:

* Fuel Tech reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $9.6 million versus $18.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.39 including items

* Fuel Tech Inc - capital projects backlog for APC segment decreased to $8.0 million at December 31, 2016 from $22.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
