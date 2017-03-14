BRIEF-Fuel Tech Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Fuel Tech Inc:
* Fuel Tech reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $9.6 million versus $18.2 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.39 including items
* Fuel Tech Inc - capital projects backlog for APC segment decreased to $8.0 million at December 31, 2016 from $22.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard