BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement

March 21 Fuelcell Energy Inc:

* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market

* Fuelcell Energy Inc- Posco Energy will continue to service existing installed base of fuel cell plants in South Korea

* Fuelcell Energy - as per agreement, co will immediately commence marketing entire suite of Suresource Solutions in Korea as well as broader Asian markets

* Definitive agreements are expected to be finalized by fall 2017