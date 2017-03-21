BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Fuelcell Energy Inc:
* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market
* Fuelcell Energy Inc- Posco Energy will continue to service existing installed base of fuel cell plants in South Korea
* Fuelcell Energy - as per agreement, co will immediately commence marketing entire suite of Suresource Solutions in Korea as well as broader Asian markets
* Definitive agreements are expected to be finalized by fall 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock