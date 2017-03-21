版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement

March 21 Fuelcell Energy Inc:

* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market

* Fuelcell Energy Inc- Posco Energy will continue to service existing installed base of fuel cell plants in South Korea

* Fuelcell Energy - as per agreement, co will immediately commence marketing entire suite of Suresource Solutions in Korea as well as broader Asian markets

* Definitive agreements are expected to be finalized by fall 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐