BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy prices $15.4 mln public offering

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Fuelcell Energy Inc
* Fuelcell energy prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants
* Fuelcell energy inc - prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock at price of $1.28 per share
* Fuelcell energy inc - series c warrants have an exercise price of $1.60 per share and series d warrants have an exercise price of $1.28 per share
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei