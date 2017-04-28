BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy prices $15.4 mln public offering

April 28 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell energy prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Fuelcell energy inc - prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock at price of $1.28 per share

* Fuelcell energy inc - series c warrants have an exercise price of $1.60 per share and series d warrants have an exercise price of $1.28 per share