版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy prices $15.4 mln public offering

April 28 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell energy prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Fuelcell energy inc - prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock at price of $1.28 per share

* Fuelcell energy inc - series c warrants have an exercise price of $1.60 per share and series d warrants have an exercise price of $1.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐