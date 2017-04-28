版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fujian Snowman and partners to acquire stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp

April 28 Fujian Snowman Co Ltd

* Says it and partners plan to acquire up to 17.6 percent stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pbcj08

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐