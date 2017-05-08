版本:
BRIEF-Fulgent Genetics reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

May 8 Fulgent Genetics Inc

* Fulgent genetics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $5.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
