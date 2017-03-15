版本:
BRIEF-Fuling Global reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03

March 15 Fuling Global Inc

* Fuling Global Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 37.5 percent to $31.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
