版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reports 6.6 pct passive stake in Tetra Technologies as of Dec. 31

Feb 23 Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc:

* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports 6.6 percent passive stake in tetra technologies inc as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2kPQByw) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐