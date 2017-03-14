版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 11:54 BJT

BRIEF-Fulton Financial prices offering of $125 mln senior notes

March 13 Fulton Financial Corp:

* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering

* Fulton Financial Corp - priced offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.60% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐