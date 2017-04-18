版本:
BRIEF-Fulton Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.25

April 18 Fulton Financial Corp:

* Fulton Financial reports first quarter earnings of $0.25 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fulton Financial Corp says net interest income for q1 of 2017 increased $5.3 million compared to q4 of 2016 and $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
