BRIEF-FUNCTION(X) INC ANNOUNCES $10 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

May 8 Functionx Inc

* FUNCTION(X) INC. ANNOUNCES $10,000,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* FUNCTIONX INC - HAS ACCEPTED SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR ISSUANCE OF $10 MILLION IN RESTRICTED SERIES G PREFERRED EQUITY AT A PRICE OF $1.05 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
