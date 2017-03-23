BRIEF-FunctionX says currently in default under 2 of debentures that remain outstanding

March 24 FunctionX Inc

* Functionx inc-currently in default under 2 of debentures that remain outstanding representing about 19% of principal amount issued in private placement

* Functionx inc - in default for failure to make certain amortization payments, including payment due march 2017 - sec filing

* Functionx inc - in default under two of debentures for failure to maintain minimum cash reserve - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: