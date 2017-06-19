版本:
BRIEF-Fura announces private placement

June 19 Fura Gems Inc:

* Fura announces private placement

* Fura Gems Inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10 million Fura shares at a price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
