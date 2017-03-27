BRIEF-Fura Emeralds names new chief financial officer

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Fura Emeralds Inc
* Fura appoints Ryan Ptolemy as chief financial officer
* Fura Emeralds Inc - appointment of Ptolemy follows resignation of Paul Bozoki as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results