BRIEF-Fura Emeralds names new chief financial officer

March 27 Fura Emeralds Inc

* Fura appoints Ryan Ptolemy as chief financial officer

* Fura Emeralds Inc - appointment of Ptolemy follows resignation of Paul Bozoki as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
