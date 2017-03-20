BRIEF-Fusion Q4 loss per share $0.26

March 20 Fusion Telecommunications International
Inc
* Fusion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Qtrly consolidated revenue grew 8% to $28.9 million,
compared to $26.8 million in q4 2015
* Fusion telecommunications international inc - anticipate
realizing full run-rate of our expected cost synergies by second
half of 2017
* Fusion telecommunications international - ended quarter
with an average monthly revenue per customer (arpu) of $679 and
a churn rate of 0.8%
